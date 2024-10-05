Jerusalem Post
Hamas leader Sayyed Attullah Ali eliminated in strike on Lebanon, Hamas claims

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas al-Qassam Brigades leader Sayyed Attullah Ali was allegedly eliminated in a strike on Lebanon, according to Reuters and Hamas's official Telegram on Saturday morning.

"The Hamas movement mourns the leader of the al-Qassam Brigades, Sayyed Attullah Ali, and three of his family members as a result of the bombing of his home in the Palestinian refugee camp in Dawi in Tripoli in northern Lebanon," the terrorist organization claimed.

Reuters reported that three members of the terror leader's family were killed alongside him.

 

