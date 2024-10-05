More than 200 Chinese citizens evacuated from Lebanon, foreign ministry says

More than 200 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated from Lebanon, China's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"These people, who have been evacuated in two batches, include three Hong Kong residents and one Taiwan compatriot," the ministry said in a statement in response to a Reuters query on the situation.

"The Chinese Embassy in Lebanon remains firm in Lebanon and continues to assist Chinese citizens remaining there in taking security measures," it added.

The move comes after conflict in the Middle East has intensified following Iran's missile strike on Israel on Tuesday and Israel's incursion into Lebanon.

