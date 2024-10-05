IDF issues new evacuation orders for areas of southern, central Gaza Strip

The IDF announced that residents of certain areas of southern and central Gaza should evacuate to humanitarian zones, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated in a post to X/Twitter on Saturday morning.

The IDF will operate forcefully against Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the area, the spokesperson said.

#عاجل إلى سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في البلوكات التالية: 660, 664-666, 2210, 2220, 2221, 2314-2316, 2322⭕️تواصل حماس والمنظمات الارهابية أنشطتها الإرهابية داخل منطقتكم وبناء على ذلك سيعمل جيش الدفاع بقوة شديدة ضد هذه العناصر. ⭕️من أجل سلامتكم اخلوا هذه المناطق فورًا نحو المنطقة… pic.twitter.com/7fWHrBLcRo — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 5, 2024

The blocks from which residents are being asked to evacuate include 660, 664-666, 2210, 2220, 2221, 2314-2316, and 2322.