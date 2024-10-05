Jerusalem Post
Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani may have been wounded in Beirut bombing - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 5, 2024 13:19

The possibility that Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was wounded in an Israeli bombing in Beirut is being investigated, N12 reported on Saturday.

Qaani oversees Iran's terrorist and proxy affiliates in the region, N12 reported, noting that he may have been hit in an air force strike in southern Beirut, in the same attack that targeted Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah's presumed successor.

Qaani succeeded Qasem Soleimani after the latter was assassinated by the United States in 2020.

This is a developing story. 

