Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iranian amb. to Lebanon: My hand is undergoing treatment

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani said that his eye was uninjured and his hand was undergoing treatment, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet Al-Mayadeen reported on Saturday.

The ambassador's statement comes after he was wounded last month when his pager exploded along with other Hezbollah pagers across Lebanon.

The New York Times reported that Amani had lost an eye in the incident.

Al-Mayadeen added that the Iranian diplomat said Israel had blown up pagers in Lebanon in cooperation with some European countries that regularly raise the issue of human rights.

Canadian PM urges citizens to leave Lebanon as evacuations top 1,000
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 02:19 PM
Iran's oil minister 'not worried about crisis' amid Israeli threats
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 01:37 PM
Emirates airline to ban walkie-talkies, pagers from flights
By MAARIV
10/05/2024 01:34 PM
Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani may be wounded in Beirut bombing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 01:17 PM
Russia takes control of village in eastern Ukraine, TASS reports
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 12:41 PM
Woman killed after falling from building in Petah Tikva
By MAARIV
10/05/2024 12:13 PM
Ukraine will present 'victory plan' at Ramstein meeting
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 11:29 AM
IDF issues new evacuation orders for areas of southern, central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 11:13 AM
IDF installs surveillance cameras in Philadelphi corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 09:58 AM
Six Pakistani soldiers killed in clash with Islamist insurgents
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 09:45 AM
South Korea military evacuates 97 from Lebanon as tensions rise
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 08:48 AM
More than 200 Chinese citizens evacuated from Lebanon - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 08:40 AM
IDF calls for evacuations of two southern Beirut neighborhoods
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 08:18 AM
Iran Foreign Minister Araqchi arrives in Syrian capital Damascus
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 08:10 AM
Hamas leader Sayyed Attullah Ali eliminated in strike on Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 05:40 AM