Iranian amb. to Lebanon: My hand is undergoing treatment

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani said that his eye was uninjured and his hand was undergoing treatment, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet Al-Mayadeen reported on Saturday.

The ambassador's statement comes after he was wounded last month when his pager exploded along with other Hezbollah pagers across Lebanon.

The New York Times reported that Amani had lost an eye in the incident.

Al-Mayadeen added that the Iranian diplomat said Israel had blown up pagers in Lebanon in cooperation with some European countries that regularly raise the issue of human rights.