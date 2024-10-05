Jerusalem Post
Canadian PM urges citizens to leave Lebanon as evacuations top 1,000

By REUTERS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadian citizens still in Lebanon on Saturday to sign up to be evacuated on special flights, which have already helped more than 1,000 people leave as security deteriorates.

Canada has 6,000 signed up to leave, and officials are trying to reach another 2,500 over the weekend, an official in Trudeau's office said. The official added that more flights were being added for Monday and Tuesday.

"We've still got seats on airplanes organized by Canada. We encourage all Canadians to take seats on these airplanes and get out of Lebanon while they can," Trudeau said at a summit of leaders from French-speaking countries in France.

The official in his office said Canada has not been able to fill flights with its citizens and has offered seats to people from Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and some European countries.

Israel has expanded its strikes on Lebanon in recent weeks after nearly a year of exchanging fire with Lebanon's Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

