Syrian air defenses engage hostile targets over Homs, state media reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Syrian air defenses confronted hostile targets in the skies over the western Homs countryside, a correspondent for the Syrian state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported on Saturday afternoon.

Canadian PM urges citizens to leave Lebanon as evacuations top 1,000
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 02:19 PM
Iranian amb. to Lebanon: My hand is undergoing treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 02:02 PM
Iran's oil minister 'not worried about crisis' amid Israeli threats
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 01:37 PM
Emirates airline to ban walkie-talkies, pagers from flights
By MAARIV
10/05/2024 01:34 PM
Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani may be wounded in Beirut bombing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 01:17 PM
Russia takes control of village in eastern Ukraine, TASS reports
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 12:41 PM
Woman killed after falling from building in Petah Tikva
By MAARIV
10/05/2024 12:13 PM
Ukraine will present 'victory plan' at Ramstein meeting
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 11:29 AM
IDF issues new evacuation orders for areas of southern, central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 11:13 AM
IDF installs surveillance cameras in Philadelphi corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 09:58 AM
Six Pakistani soldiers killed in clash with Islamist insurgents
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 09:45 AM
South Korea military evacuates 97 from Lebanon as tensions rise
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 08:48 AM
More than 200 Chinese citizens evacuated from Lebanon - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 08:40 AM
IDF calls for evacuations of two southern Beirut neighborhoods
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 08:18 AM
Iran Foreign Minister Araqchi arrives in Syrian capital Damascus
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 08:10 AM