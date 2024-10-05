Syrian air defenses confronted hostile targets in the skies over the western Homs countryside, a correspondent for the Syrian state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported on Saturday afternoon.
Syrian air defenses engage hostile targets over Homs, state media reports
