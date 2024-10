The IDF began ground maneuvers in the Jabalya area of Gaza, according to Palestinian reports on Saturday night.

According to the reports, Israeli forces advanced from east of the Jabalya camp, northwest of Beit Lahiya.

Earlier in the evening, the IAF struck Hamas terrorists operating inside a command center in the area of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip that was embedded in a compound that operated as a UNRWA center.