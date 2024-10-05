Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Dubai's Emirates Airlines bans pagers, walkie-talkies after Lebanon attacks

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 6, 2024 00:01

Dubai's Emirates Airlines has banned passengers from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on its flights following last month's attacks on Hezbollah involving communication devices that exploded.

"All passengers traveling to, from, or via Dubai are prohibited from transporting pagers and walkie-talkies in checked or cabin baggage," the airline said in a statement on its website on Friday. It added that any prohibited items found will be confiscated by Dubai Police as part of heightened security measures.

In the deadly September attacks, thousands of booby-trapped Hezbollah pagers and hundreds of radios exploded - attacks that were widely blamed on Israel but which it has not claimed.

The Middle East's largest airline also announced that flights to Iraq and Iran will remain suspended until Tuesday, while services to Jordan will resume on Sunday.

Flights to Lebanon will remain suspended until October 15 due to escalating Israeli attacks against Hezbollah, including strikes near Beirut's airport.

IDF maneuvering in Jabalya area of Gaza - report
By AMIR BOHBOT
10/05/2024 11:45 PM
IDF strikes Hamas terrorists embedded inside UNRWA building
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 11:00 PM
France to host Lebanon aid conference, Macron says
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 08:59 PM
Firefighters respond to at least 40 fires caused by rockets in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 08:45 PM
Ceremony for families of hostages will be in front of a limited audience
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 07:53 PM
IDF soldier seriously injured in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 07:18 PM
Blinken announces US will provide $157 million to Lebanon in aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 06:02 PM
Syrian air defenses engage hostile targets over Homs, state media report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 02:32 PM
Canadian PM urges citizens to leave Lebanon as evacuations top 1,000
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 02:19 PM
Iranian amb. to Lebanon: My hand is undergoing treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 02:02 PM
Iran's oil minister 'not worried about crisis' amid Israeli threats
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 01:37 PM
Emirates airline to ban walkie-talkies, pagers from flights
By MAARIV
10/05/2024 01:34 PM
Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani may be wounded in Beirut bombing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2024 01:17 PM
Russia takes control of village in eastern Ukraine, TASS reports
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 12:41 PM
Woman killed after falling from building in Petah Tikva
By MAARIV
10/05/2024 12:13 PM