IDF expands humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi, updates evacuation routes from northern Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF has expanded the Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi in the north of the Gaza Strip, the military announced Sunday morning.

This expansion included field hospitals established since the outbreak of the war, tent compounds, and supplies of food, water, and medicine.

Two evacuation routes from northern Gaza have been reopened: one along the Salah al-Din Road and the other along the Al-Rashid coastal road, the military stated.

The IDF also noted that it had also published maps for Palestinian civilians highlighting evacuation areas in northern Gaza, including "block zones" that correspond to neighborhoods and regions.

