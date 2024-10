The IDF eliminated Kfarkela Hezbollah company commander, Hader Ali Taweel, the military announced on Sunday.

The military added that Taweel had been responsible, in addition to two terrorists who were eliminated last week, for the anti-tank missile attack on Kfar Yuval on January 14 in which Mira Ayalon and Sergeant First Class (Res.) Barak Ayalon were killed.

The military also noted that Tawil was responsible for the firing of hundreds of rockets anti-tank missiles toward northern Israel.