Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK PM Starmer's chief of staff quits after talk of in-fighting

By REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff Sue Gray resigned on Sunday following rumors about tensions within his team of advisers that cast a shadow over his government little more than three months after a landslide election victory.

Gray, a former senior civil servant, was the subject of leaks to the media about her pay last month and she was blamed by some officials, speaking anonymously to the media, for Starmer's difficult start in Downing Street.

"In recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government's vital work of change," Gray said in a statement.

Israel deports two German left-wing activists who protested settlements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 04:37 PM
Three soldiers wounded in combat in the northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 04:34 PM
IDF announces fallen soldier Nir Hadad succumbed to wounds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 04:17 PM
Knesset approves ban on UNRWA activities in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 03:51 PM
Explosion heard in factory in Homs, Syria - SANA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 01:48 PM
IDF issues new evacuation alerts for areas in southern Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/06/2024 01:44 PM
IDF eliminates Kfarkela Hezbollah company commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 01:15 PM
Red Cross calls for release of hostages in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 12:25 PM
IAF strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 12:00 PM
Victor Shimshon Green named as seventh victim of Jaffa terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 11:10 AM
IDF expands humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi, new Gaza evacuation routes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 08:47 AM
Three drones intercepted off the coast of Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 05:03 AM
Man attempts self-immolation near White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 02:15 AM
Russian ambassador to US 'concludes' term – report
By REUTERS
10/06/2024 01:01 AM
Dubai's Emirates Airlines bans pagers, walkie-talkies after attacks
By REUTERS
10/05/2024 11:59 PM