UK PM Starmer's chief of staff quits after talk of in-fighting

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff Sue Gray resigned on Sunday following rumors about tensions within his team of advisers that cast a shadow over his government little more than three months after a landslide election victory.

Gray, a former senior civil servant, was the subject of leaks to the media about her pay last month and she was blamed by some officials, speaking anonymously to the media, for Starmer's difficult start in Downing Street.

"In recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government's vital work of change," Gray said in a statement.