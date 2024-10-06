Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel deports two German left-wing activists who protested settlements in the West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel has deported two German left-wing activists for refusing to comply with orders from IDF soldiers while protesting in the West Bank, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

The activists, aged 20 and 24, entered a closed military zone near ​​Maon on Rosh Hashanah.

They refused to identify themselves and interfered with the soldiers during the course of their work.

At the end of the investigation, the two were deported through the Allenby Crossing and will be prevented from re-entering Israel in the future.

The police stated, "The Israel Police will work to enable freedom of protest and expression, but will not allow the violation of the law, public order and interference with the security forces in their operational activities."

