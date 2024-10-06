Jerusalem Post
Noa Argamani speaks at hostage rally one year after Oct. 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 6, 2024 23:19

Noa Argamani, a hostage who was rescued by the IDF from Gaza earlier this year, spoke at a rally advocating for the release of the rest of the hostages on Sunday night, nearly one year after the October 7 massacre.

"I still ask why? Why did this happen? My beloved Avinatan and a hundred other abductees are still in Gaza," she said. "We need to do everything to return the living hostages to their families and the dead hostages for a proper burial in Israel."

Haifa restaurant suffers direct hit
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/07/2024 12:02 AM
Flight restrictions lifted in Iran
By REUTERS
10/06/2024 11:43 PM
Gallant: Cabinet has not spoken about the hostages for two weeks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 11:06 PM
IDF calls for more evacuations in South Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 10:46 PM
Beirut International Airport cancels all flights until Monday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 10:24 PM
Syria confronts 'hostile targets' in central region, state TV says
By REUTERS
10/06/2024 08:31 PM
IDF expands closed military zone to three more northern communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 08:18 PM
US, Israel defense chiefs to meet at Pentagon on Oct 9, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
10/06/2024 07:18 PM
IDF clarifies rumours of rescued hostages are false
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 06:35 PM
Netanyahu tells Macron limitations on Israel will strengthen Iran
By REUTERS
10/06/2024 06:31 PM
Fire breaks out in Ma’alot-Tarshiha following a rocket attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 06:18 PM
Flights from all Iran's airports canceled until Monday morning, Mehr say
By REUTERS
10/06/2024 06:16 PM
UN refugee chief says humanitarian law violated in strikes on Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/06/2024 05:23 PM
Iran summons Australian ambassador over stance on Iran's attack
By REUTERS
10/06/2024 04:57 PM
Israel deports two German left-wing activists who protested settlements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 04:37 PM