Noa Argamani speaks at hostage rally one year after Oct. 7

Noa Argamani, a hostage who was rescued by the IDF from Gaza earlier this year, spoke at a rally advocating for the release of the rest of the hostages on Sunday night, nearly one year after the October 7 massacre.

נועה ארגמני שנחטפה וחולצה מעזה, בטקס הזיכרון ל-410 נרצחי הנובה והמסיבות ב-7 באוקטובר: "אני עדיין שואלת למה? למה זה קרה? אבינתן אהובי ועוד מאה חטופים עדיין נמצאים בעזה. אנחנו צריכים לעשות הכול על מנת להחזיר את החטופים החיים למשפחות שלהם ואת החטופים המתים לקבורה ראויה בישראל"… pic.twitter.com/nL3vEQKCrr — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 6, 2024

"I still ask why? Why did this happen? My beloved Avinatan and a hundred other abductees are still in Gaza," she said. "We need to do everything to return the living hostages to their families and the dead hostages for a proper burial in Israel."