Flight restrictions lifted in Iran

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2024 00:04

Flight restrictions have been lifted in Iran after conditions were deemed safe, state media reported on Monday, shortening the period of flight cancellations announced earlier by the Civil Aviation Organization.

A spokesperson for the organization had earlier said that flights from all Iran's airports would be canceled until 6 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Monday from 9 p.m. on Sunday.

"After ensuring favorable and safe flight conditions by the Civil Aviation Organization, all announced restrictions are removed and airlines are allowed to carry out flight operations," state media said six hours before the end of the initial flight cancellations deadline.

The flights were initially canceled due to operational restrictions, state media cited the spokesperson as saying without providing further details.

Iran implemented restrictions on flights on Tuesday when it launched missiles at Israel, in an attack to which Israel vowed to respond.



