The IDF conducted a targeted airstrike on Hamas terrorists at a hospital complex in Deir al-Balah, the IDF reported on Monday overnight.

The terrorists operated within the “Shahada Al-Aqsa” hospital complex, which was used as a command center for planning attacks against Israel, the IDF noted in their report.

Guided by Military Intelligence and the Southern Command, the operation aimed to minimize civilian harm by using precise weaponry and aerial surveillance.