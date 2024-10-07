Jerusalem Post
Iran summons Australian envoy over stance on its Israel attack

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2024 08:06

Iran's foreign ministry has summoned the Australian ambassador in Tehran over what it called his country's biased stance regarding Iran's attack on Israel, Iranian news agency Tasnim said on Sunday.

Tehran's missile attack on Tuesday came in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups. Israel has vowed to respond.

The Australian envoy, Ian McConville, was summoned on grounds of bias regarding Iran's response to what Tehran called "the Zionist regime," in a reference to Israel.

However, Australia "makes no apology for the views it has expressed about Iran's actions or the actions of its ambassador to Australia," a spokesperson for its department of foreign affairs and trade said.

The country had "condemned Iran's reckless missile strikes on Israel (which were) a dangerous escalation" and "continues to call on all parties to exercise restraint and de-escalate," the spokesperson added in a statement in Canberra.



