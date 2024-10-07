US Secretary of Defense Austin reiterates US support of Israel

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that he spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss the ongoing threat of Iran and the current situation in Lebanon in a message posted to X/Twitter on Monday morning.

He also noted that it had been one year since the Hamas massacre and reiterated the commitment of the United States to supporting Israel's right to defend itself.

Today, I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to discuss Iran’s destabilizing actions in the region and the current situation in Lebanon. I recalled that tomorrow marks one year since Hamas perpetrated the worst terrorist attack against Israel in its history. I… — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 7, 2024

"I reiterated unwavering US commitment to Israel’s security, a ceasefire in Gaza, and a diplomatic resolution that brings Israeli and Lebanese citizens back to their homes safely on both sides of the border," Austin wrote.