Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Secretary of Defense Austin reiterates US support of Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that he spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss the ongoing threat of Iran and the current situation in Lebanon in a message posted to X/Twitter on Monday morning.

He also noted that it had been one year since the Hamas massacre and reiterated the commitment of the United States to supporting Israel's right to defend itself. 

"I reiterated unwavering US commitment to Israel’s security, a ceasefire in Gaza, and a diplomatic resolution that brings Israeli and Lebanese citizens back to their homes safely on both sides of the border," Austin wrote.

Yoav Gallant addresses Oct. 7 massacre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 10:04 AM
Two German activists deported from Israel after clash with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 09:53 AM
Knesset lowers flags at half mast to commemorate Oct. 7 massacre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 08:48 AM
Iran Summons Australian Envoy Over Israel Stance
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 08:02 AM
Alarms activated in Rishon Lezion area, IDF investigates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 05:59 AM
Biden to mark Oct. 7 with yahrzeit candlelighting at White House
By HANNAH SARISOHN
10/07/2024 05:09 AM
IDF targets Hamas terrorists operating within hospital in Deir al-Balah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 04:24 AM
IAF intercepts aerial threat heading towards Israel from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 01:41 AM
Russia says it struck two Syrian militant sites
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 01:00 AM
UK advises against all travel to Israel and Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 12:19 AM
Flight restrictions lifted in Iran
By REUTERS
10/06/2024 11:43 PM
Noa Argamani speaks at hostage rally one year after Oct. 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 11:17 PM
Beirut International Airport cancels all flights until Monday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 10:24 PM
Syria confronts 'hostile targets' in central region, state TV says
By REUTERS
10/06/2024 08:31 PM
IDF expands closed military zone to three more northern communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2024 08:18 PM