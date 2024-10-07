Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF updates Home Front Command security guidelines

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF announced on Monday evening that it would make updates to the Home Front Command’s security guidelines.

"Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Monday) at 19:00, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s security guidelines," the IDF said.

"As part of the changes, it was decided that in the areas of the Lower Galilee, Southern Golan (in communities in the Emek HaYarden Regional Council) and Central Galilee (in some of the communities in the Lower Galilee Regional Council) the activity scale will be changed from Limited Activity to Partial Activity, meaning educational activities can be held in a place from which a standard protected space can be reached within the time available to reach shelter."

Updated guidelines can be found here.

"The rest of the country's guidelines remain unchanged," the IDF concluded.

Sinwar alive, renewed contact with Qatar - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 07:55 PM
IDF warns Lebanese of imminent action against Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 07:28 PM
Axios: Biden speaks with Herzog on anniversary of Oct. 7 attack
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 07:08 PM
Armenia hopes to sign peace articles with Azerbaijan within a month, pre
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 06:46 PM
Air France extends suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 06:43 PM
Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan discuss Middle East, agree to meet
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 05:46 PM
Iranian air force chief awarded medal for missile attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 02:07 PM
Ten firefighters killed in Israeli strike on building in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 02:07 PM
Explosion heard near Israeli embassy in Denmark for second time in week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 01:44 PM
US Secretary of Defense Austin reiterates US support of Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 10:26 AM
Two German activists deported from Israel after clash with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 09:53 AM
Knesset lowers flags at half mast to commemorate Oct. 7 massacre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 08:48 AM
Iran Summons Australian Envoy Over Israel Stance
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 08:02 AM
Alarms activated in Rishon Lezion area, IDF investigates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 05:59 AM
Biden to mark Oct. 7 with yahrzeit candlelighting at White House
By HANNAH SARISOHN
10/07/2024 05:09 AM