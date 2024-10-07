Jerusalem Post
IDF Arabic spokesperson warns Lebanese of imminent action against Hezbollah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents of Lebanon to avoid beaches as the IDF will take imminent action against Hezbollah, in a post on X on Monday.

"Hezbollah’s actions are forcing the IDF to take action against it. In the near future, the IDF will operate in the maritime sector against the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The IDF has no intention of harming you. For your safety, avoid staying at sea or on the beaches from now until further notice," Adraee said.

"Staying on the beaches and the movement of vessels in the area south of Awali puts your lives at risk," he added.

