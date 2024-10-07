IDF Arabic spokesperson warns Lebanese of imminent action against Hezbollah

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents of Lebanon to avoid beaches as the IDF will take imminent action against Hezbollah, in a post on X on Monday.

#عاجل ‼️ تحذير عاجل للمستجمين والمتواجدين على شاطئ البحر وكل من يستعمل القوارب للصيد او لأي استعمال آخر من خط نهر الاولي جنوباً⭕️نشاط #حزب_الله يجبر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده حيث سيعمل جيش الدفاع في الوقت القريب في المنطقة البحرية ضد أنشطة حزب الله الإرهابي⭕️من أجل سلامتكم… pic.twitter.com/18CLRrpoF1 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 7, 2024

"Hezbollah’s actions are forcing the IDF to take action against it. In the near future, the IDF will operate in the maritime sector against the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The IDF has no intention of harming you. For your safety, avoid staying at sea or on the beaches from now until further notice," Adraee said.

"Staying on the beaches and the movement of vessels in the area south of Awali puts your lives at risk," he added.