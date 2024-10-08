Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

One thousand people marched in Canada to commemorate Oct. 7

By MAARIV

Approximately a thousand people marched in Ottawa, Canada's capital, to mark the October 7 massacre on Tuesday.

The march, organized by the Ottawa Jewish Federation and volunteers from the city's Jewish community, took place from City Hall to the Canadian Parliament building, and was under heavy police protection. Participants sang songs for peace in Israel and worldwide, called for the return of the hostages, recited Psalms, and sounded the shofar.

Elisha Goverman, one of the event organizers, stated, "Although Jews around the world have only one national home, we have shown that Jews in Canada are not afraid to raise their heads despite rising antisemitism. Am Yisrael Chai!"

Five rockets crossing from Lebanon trigger alarms in Israel, Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 11:21 PM
Netanyahu delivers speech at State Memorial for October 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 10:39 PM
Likud MK Nissim Vaturi: Army intentionally 'tripped up' gov't on Oct. 7
By ELIAV BREUER
10/07/2024 09:40 PM
IDF warns Lebanese of imminent action against Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 07:28 PM
IDF updates Home Front Command security guidelines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 07:24 PM
Axios: Biden speaks with Herzog on anniversary of Oct. 7 attack
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 07:08 PM
Armenia hopes to sign peace articles with Azerbaijan within a month, pre
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 06:46 PM
Air France extends suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 06:43 PM
Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan discuss Middle East, agree to meet
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 05:46 PM
Iranian air force chief awarded medal for missile attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 02:07 PM
Ten firefighters killed in Israeli strike on building in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 02:07 PM
Explosion heard near Israeli embassy in Denmark for second time in week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 01:44 PM
US Secretary of Defense Austin reiterates US support of Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 10:26 AM
Two German activists deported from Israel after clash with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 09:53 AM
Knesset lowers flags at half mast to commemorate Oct. 7 massacre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 08:48 AM