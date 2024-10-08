One thousand people marched in Canada to commemorate Oct. 7

Approximately a thousand people marched in Ottawa, Canada's capital, to mark the October 7 massacre on Tuesday.

The march, organized by the Ottawa Jewish Federation and volunteers from the city's Jewish community, took place from City Hall to the Canadian Parliament building, and was under heavy police protection. Participants sang songs for peace in Israel and worldwide, called for the return of the hostages, recited Psalms, and sounded the shofar.

Elisha Goverman, one of the event organizers, stated, "Although Jews around the world have only one national home, we have shown that Jews in Canada are not afraid to raise their heads despite rising antisemitism. Am Yisrael Chai!"