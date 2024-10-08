Donald Trump says there are 'a lot of bad genes' among migrants in the US

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday there are "a lot of bad genes" in the United States, while discussing murders allegedly committed by immigrants living illegally in the United States.

"How about allowing people to come to an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers," Trump said in an interview with conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, while discussing the immigration policies of his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 5 election, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Many of them murdered far more than one person, and they're now happily living in the United States. You know, now a murderer, I believe this, it's in their genes. And we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now."

The former president has frequently attacked migrants on the campaign trail, particularly those who have been implicated in crimes. At times, he has used dehumanizing language, and he has increasingly turned to extremely graphic depictions of the crimes even though a range of studies show immigrants do not commit crime at a higher rate than native-born Americans.

Trump appeared to be referring to a letter from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to Republican Representative Tony Gonzales, released last month, which showed that 13,099 people have been convicted of homicide who are on ICE's "non-detained docket." That docket includes various types of immigrants who entered the country legally and illegally.