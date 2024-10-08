Jerusalem Post
US not trying to revive Hezbollah ceasefire deal, US officials tell CNN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US is not actively seeking to revive a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah but is instead focusing its efforts on trying to limit Israeli operations in Lebanon and Israel's response to Iran, US officials told CNN on Monday.

