The US is not actively seeking to revive a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah but is instead focusing its efforts on trying to limit Israeli operations in Lebanon and Israel's response to Iran, US officials told CNN on Monday.
US not trying to revive Hezbollah ceasefire deal, US officials tell CNN
By REUTERS10/08/2024 12:33 AM
By MAARIV10/08/2024 12:13 AM
By REUTERS10/07/2024 07:08 PM
By REUTERS10/07/2024 06:46 PM
By REUTERS10/07/2024 06:43 PM
By REUTERS10/07/2024 05:46 PM
By REUTERS10/07/2024 02:07 PM