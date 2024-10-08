Hamas, Fatah delegations meet in Cairo 'to reach reconciliation' - report

Delegations from Hamas and Fatah met in the Egyptian capital of Cairo to "reach reconciliation," according to a Ynet report on Tuesday morning.

The Hamas delegation is headed by the terror organization's senior official Khalil al-Hayya, deputy head of the terror group's political bureau in the Gaza Strip, and Hussam Badran, Hamas's head of the Arab relations department.

The report said the two Palestinian organizations will discuss methods of reaching agreements, and an extended meeting will soon be held with the participation of all Palestinian factions.