Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two men from east Jerusalem suspected of raping foreign citizen in Tel Aviv

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Two men from east Jerusalem were arrested by Israeli Police last Friday due to suspicion that they raped a foreign citizen in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported Tuesday morning.

The foreigner reportedly met one of the men at a club in Tel Aviv that she knew earlier, and he offered to drive her home, but instead took her to a different location where he and another man raped her, the report said, after they intoxicated her.

Their detention was extended at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court until Tuesday, and the police will ask to extend their detention again.

Hezbollah terror org.'s HQ Commander Suhail Hussein Husseini eliminated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 07:45 AM
Hamas, Fatah delegations meet in Cairo 'to reach reconciliation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 07:31 AM
China to provide emergency medical supplies to Lebanon, says Xinhua
By REUTERS
10/08/2024 05:39 AM
US not trying to revive Hezbollah ceasefire deal, US officials tell CNN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 03:07 AM
IDF artillery fired in southern Lebanon, Arab media reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 02:48 AM
Iranian official denies reports of explosions near Isafahan - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 02:14 AM
Donald Trump says there are 'a lot of bad genes' among migrants in the US
By REUTERS
10/08/2024 12:33 AM
One thousand people marched in Canada to commemorate Oct. 7
By MAARIV
10/08/2024 12:13 AM
Netanyahu delivers speech at State Memorial for October 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 10:39 PM
Likud MK Nissim Vaturi: Army intentionally 'tripped up' gov't on Oct. 7
By ELIAV BREUER
10/07/2024 09:40 PM
IDF warns Lebanese of imminent action against Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 07:28 PM
IDF updates Home Front Command security guidelines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 07:24 PM
Axios: Biden speaks with Herzog on anniversary of Oct. 7 attack
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 07:08 PM
Armenia hopes to sign peace articles with Azerbaijan within a month, pre
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 06:46 PM
Air France extends suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 06:43 PM