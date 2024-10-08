Two men from east Jerusalem suspected of raping foreign citizen in Tel Aviv

Two men from east Jerusalem were arrested by Israeli Police last Friday due to suspicion that they raped a foreign citizen in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported Tuesday morning.

The foreigner reportedly met one of the men at a club in Tel Aviv that she knew earlier, and he offered to drive her home, but instead took her to a different location where he and another man raped her, the report said, after they intoxicated her.

Their detention was extended at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court until Tuesday, and the police will ask to extend their detention again.