IDF, Shin Bet kill two Hamas terrorist who took part in October 7 massacre

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In a joint IDF and ISA operation on September 30, 2024, an IAF aircraft struck a command and control center, which was previously embedded inside the 'Shuja'iyya' school in Daraj Tuffah, the military announced on Monday.

The command and control center was used by terrorists to plan and execute terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

During the strike, several terrorists were killed, including Muhammad Rafa’i, a terrorist from Hamas's Gaza Brigade. Rafa'i had participated in the deadly October 7 massacre in the areas of Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz and was involved in terror activities against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

In another joint operation by the IDF and ISA in Rafah on October 1, 2024, an IAF aircraft targeted and killed two additional Hamas terrorists, Muhammad Zinon and Basel Ahras, who had participated in the deadly October 7 massacre and were involved in plotting terror attacks against Israeli civilians. 

