Two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip at Sderot and towards several Gaza border communities, the military said on Tuesday evening, adding that they were both intercepted.

Later, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization, the Al-Quds Brigades, claimed responsibility for firing rockets on Israeli territory.

"We bombed 'Sderot' and the settlements of the Gaza envelope with a barrage of rockets," the group wrote.