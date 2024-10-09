Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says it captures two villages in Ukraine's east

By REUTERS

 Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces had taken control of two settlements in eastern Ukraine, the latest gains in their drive to secure the Donbas region.

A ministry report said the villages of Zolota Nyva and Zoryane Pershe had been brought under Russian control. The communities have an estimated population of a few hundred residents each.

The two villages lie to the north and to the south of the town of Kurakhove, one of the focal points of military activity on the eastern front.

Official Ukrainian accounts of the fighting made no reference to control of either village being lost. But the Ukrainian General Staff acknowledged that the Kurakhove sector was the scene of the heaviest battles on the eastern front.

Harris: Some progress made on Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 02:53 AM
IAF intercepts drone from the east, no sirens were sounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 02:44 AM
Man in Oklahoma City arrested for plotting Election Day attack
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 01:50 AM
Strikes reported in Beirut's southern suburbs - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 10:51 PM
Israel has not notified the US of its plan to attack Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 08:20 PM
UN chief warns Netanyahu that blocking UNRWA would be 'catastrophe'
By REUTERS
10/08/2024 07:46 PM
Two rockets cross into Gaza border communities area from Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 07:22 PM
IDF troops raise Israeli flag in Maroun El Ras, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 06:23 PM
Multiple drone intrusion alerts in Galilee panhandle are false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 06:12 PM
IDF announces change in Home Front Command directives in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 06:10 PM
Saudi crown prince 'reassured everyone' about king's health
By REUTERS
10/08/2024 05:45 PM
Footage appears of Hezbollah terrorists wounded in beeper attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 05:16 PM
Some 20 Iranian-linked threats were foiled in UK, MI5 official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 03:30 PM
Sirens in Tiberias area in northern Israel, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 11:26 AM
ID kills two Hamas terrorists who took part in October 7 massac
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2024 10:53 AM