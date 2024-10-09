Chevron activates emergency flare at Leviathan gas rig following operational event

Chevron, the Leviathan gas rig operator near Israel's coast, announced that the emergency flare was lit on Wednesday morning following an operational event.

"We are currently dealing with an operational event on the rig. As part of standard safety procedures for handling such cases, and out of commitment to environmental protection, the platform's flare has been activated," the company said.

The company emphasized that "activating the flare is a routine step and does not pose any environmental or health risks."

Chevron clarified that this is a controlled action carried out according to established protocols for managing operational events on the rig.