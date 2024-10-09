Jerusalem Post
Under Ben-Gvir, number of murder cases doubles, proportion of solved cases decreases

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Since National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered office in January 2023, the number of murder cases in Israel has doubled while the proportion of solved cases has dropped, Army Radio reported on Wednesday morning, citing police data.

When Ben-Gvir began his ministerial tenure, the number of reported murder cases was 142, approximately 40% of which were solved, Army Radio noted. However, since the beginning of 2024, there have been 196 reported cases of murder, only 50 (approximately 25%) of which were solved.



