Following the activation of sirens in the Gaza border communities on Wednesday, one rocket was seen crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory and was intercepted, the military said.
Terrorists fire one rocket into Israeli territory from Gaza, IDF intercepts it
By REUTERS10/09/2024 04:53 PM
