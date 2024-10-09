Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Terrorists fire one rocket into Israeli territory from Gaza, IDF intercepts it

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following the activation of sirens in the Gaza border communities on Wednesday, one rocket was seen crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory and was intercepted, the military said. 



Related Tags
Gaza rockets - day - Headline
Kuwait defence ministry says F-18 jet crashed in north, pilot killed
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 04:53 PM
Netanyahu is expected to talk with US President Joe Biden Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 04:50 PM
Iran foreign minister to discuss Lebanon, Gaza ceasefire in Gulf
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 04:23 PM
Saudi King Salman completes medical tests successfully
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 03:37 PM
IAF targets Hezbollah weapons, intelligence facilities in Daheih area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 02:20 PM
Iran's foreign minister will arrive in Qatar late on Wednesday - source
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 11:26 AM
Illegal resident in Petah Tikva breaks into public school during classes
By ALON HACHMON
10/09/2024 11:04 AM
Iran rejects UK's 'accusations against Iran', says foreign minister
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 10:59 AM
Police neutralize bomb in Netanya linked to criminal activity
By ORI SELA
10/09/2024 10:43 AM
Chevron activates emergency flare at Leviathan gas rig
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/09/2024 10:07 AM
Three soldiers wounded during combat in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 09:19 AM
Without Israel, US has secret Gaza ceasefire talks with Arab countries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 09:07 AM
Alarms blare in Caesarea, northern Israeli localities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 08:35 AM
Number of dead in alleged Israeli strike in Damascus rises to nine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 07:51 AM
Russia says it captures two villages in Ukraine's east
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 02:56 AM