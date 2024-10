The Israel Air Force (IAF) struck and eliminated Adham Jahout, a terrorist in Hezbollah's "Golan Terrorist Network," Hezbollah's terror cell in Syria, the military stated on Wednesday evening.

Jahout was part of the terror cell in the area of Quenitra in Syria. He relayed information from Syrian regime sources to Hezbollah and transmitted intelligence gathered on the Syrian front to facilitate operations against Israel in the Golan Heights, the IDF said.