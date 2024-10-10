Jerusalem Post
Trump rejects Fox News invite to debate Harris in late October

By REUTERS

Republican former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will not debate Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, hours after Fox News invited the two presidential contenders to participate in a possible second debate on either October 24 or October 27.

Trump and Harris debated each other for the first time on September 10. Trump has said there would not be another debate before the Nov. 5 election. He rejected a past invitation from CNN for an October 23 debate, accepted by Harris.

Trump and Harris face each other in what polls show to be a tight race for the November 5 US elections.

In its statement, Fox said a second debate "would present an opportunity for each candidate to make their closing arguments."

