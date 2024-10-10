Jerusalem Post
Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida as state braces for potential catastrophe

By REUTERS

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast on Wednesday, striking a little sooner and further south than forecast, offering the state a glimmer of hope it might be spared the worst of the anticipated catastrophe.

The storm made landfall around 8:30 p.m. EDT (0030 GMT) as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 kph) near Siesta Key, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Siesta Key is a barrier island town of some 4,500 off Sarasota about 60 miles (100 km) south of the Tampa Bay metropolitan area, which is home to more than 3 million people.

With the storm coming ashore before high tide, Governor Ron DeSantis said he hoped the west coast of Florida could avoid the worst of the predicted storm surge. Forecasters said seawater could rise as high as 13 feet (4 meters).

IDF announces fallen soldier Ronny Ganizate, killed in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 06:05 AM
UK maritime security agency receives report of incident southwest of Yem
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 04:20 AM
Trump rejects Fox News invite to debate Harris in late October
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 03:47 AM
Alleged Israeli strike on Homs, Syria - report
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 02:00 AM
IDF warns residents of Beirut's southern suburb to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 01:17 AM
IAF intercepts drone above Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 11:49 PM
Some 220 Hezbollah rockets crossed into Israel on Wednesday, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 11:33 PM
IAF kills terrorist in Hezbollah's Syrian terror cell
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 10:38 PM
Sudan's RSF accuses Egypt of being involved in airstrikes on troops
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 09:58 PM
US helping Americans leave Lebanon ahead of potential Israeli strike
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 09:36 PM
Israeli navy ship intercepts UAV from Lebanon, IAF strikes terror target
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 06:52 PM
France to hold Lebanon conference on October 24
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 05:11 PM
Kuwait defence ministry says F-18 jet crashed in north, pilot killed
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 04:53 PM
Netanyahu is expected to talk with US President Joe Biden Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 04:50 PM
Iran foreign minister to discuss Lebanon, Gaza ceasefire in Gulf
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 04:23 PM