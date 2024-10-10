UK maritime security agency receives report of incident near Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Thursday it received a report of an incident 70 nautical miles (130 km) southwest of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, adding authorities are investigating.

Houthi terrorists in Yemen have carried out nearly 100 attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea since November and say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's year-long war in Gaza. They have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers.

The master of the vessel reported being hit by three projectiles and the vessel has sustained damage but no fires or casualties were reported, UKMTO said in a statement.

The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, the statement added.