The Israel Air Force intercepted a drone that crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the military said on Thursday, following the alerts which sounded in Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot starting at 4:23 p.m. local time.
IAF intercepts drone that crossed into Israel from Lebanon
By REUTERS10/10/2024 05:06 PM
