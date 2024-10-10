Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF intercepts drone that crossed into Israel from Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 10, 2024 16:48

The Israel Air Force intercepted a drone that crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the military said on Thursday, following the alerts which sounded in Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot starting at 4:23 p.m. local time. 



