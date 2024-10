IDF troops of the Nahal Brigade destroyed a Hamas training site in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the military said on Thursday.

Within the infrastructure, troops identified underground shafts used for training and explosive devices which were positioned in the vicinity of a mosque. The soldiers also found a fake tank resembling an IDF tank.

In addition, the Israel Air Force struck terror structures in the area. While conducting research, troops unearthed explosive devices, weapons, and RPGs.