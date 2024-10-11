Jerusalem Post
One dead, 12 people trapped deep underground at Colorado mine are rescued after 6 hours

By REUTERS
OCTOBER 11, 2024 05:40

Twelve people who were trapped 1,000 feet (300 meters) underground for six hours on Thursday in a former Colorado gold mine that is now a tourist attraction have been rescued, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement.

One person died following an elevator failure at the site, which led to the people being trapped, officials said.

Responders were able to get the elevator functioning again and brought up the trapped people - 11 tourists and one tour guide - four at a time, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell told reporters.

