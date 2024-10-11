Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UNRWA chief says it has almost been an objective of the war to get rid of the agency

By REUTERS

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), said on Friday it has almost been an objective of the ongoing war to get rid of the agency, adding that UNRWA will have clarity on funding from the United States in the beginning of 2025.

IDF announces fallen soldier Ittai Fogel, killed in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2024 04:37 PM
UNIFIL: Israeli military bulldozers hit barriers at UN position
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 04:10 PM
IDF reinforces Central Command with combat units for Yom Kippur defense
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2024 03:54 PM
Iran's Pezeshkian accepts Putin invitation to visit Russia, RIA reports
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 01:18 PM
Iran foreign minister reiterates Israel retaliation warning
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 12:19 PM
Blinken says deep concern in Asia about Middle East conflicts
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 09:44 AM
Body of deceased toddler found on Tel Aviv street
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2024 08:00 AM
IAF intercepts drone in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2024 07:17 AM
Drone intrusion sirens blare in Ashkelon, surrounding communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2024 06:43 AM
At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 05:44 AM
Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claim to attack 'vital target' in Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2024 05:02 AM
One dead, 12 people trapped 1,000 feet underground at Colorado mine
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 01:56 AM
Kamala Harris says de-escalation is needed in Middle East
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 01:49 AM
IDF says 190 projectiles fired from Hezbollah to Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 11:49 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted two vessels in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 09:14 PM