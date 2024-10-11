Jerusalem Post
IDF reinforces Central Command with combat units for Yom Kippur defense

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Central Command region has been reinforced with additional combat units assigned for defense missions, the IDF reported on Friday.

Following a situation assessment, the IDF has announced that ahead of Yom Kippur's fast, the defense of settlements in the area of the Central Command region, and the security barrier, required additional reinforcements. Additionally, forces were prepared for carious scenarios in the sector.

Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force had successfully intercepted a rocket launched from Northren Gaza towards the Gaza communities area in Israel. 

UNIFIL: Israeli military bulldozers hit barriers at UN position
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 04:10 PM
UNRWA chief: Ongoing war aims to eliminate Palestinian refugee agency
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 02:25 PM
Iran's Pezeshkian accepts Putin invitation to visit Russia, RIA reports
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 01:18 PM
Iran foreign minister reiterates Israel retaliation warning
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 12:19 PM
Blinken says deep concern in Asia about Middle East conflicts
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 09:44 AM
Body of deceased toddler found on Tel Aviv street
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2024 08:00 AM
IAF intercepts drone in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2024 07:17 AM
Drone intrusion sirens blare in Ashkelon, surrounding communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2024 06:43 AM
At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 05:44 AM
Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claim to attack 'vital target' in Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2024 05:02 AM
One dead, 12 people trapped 1,000 feet underground at Colorado mine
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 01:56 AM
Kamala Harris says de-escalation is needed in Middle East
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 01:49 AM
IDF says 190 projectiles fired from Hezbollah to Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 11:49 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted two vessels in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 09:14 PM
IAF intercepts two drones on their way to Israel from East
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 09:07 PM