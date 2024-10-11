IDF reinforces Central Command with combat units for Yom Kippur defense

The Central Command region has been reinforced with additional combat units assigned for defense missions, the IDF reported on Friday.

Following a situation assessment, the IDF has announced that ahead of Yom Kippur's fast, the defense of settlements in the area of the Central Command region, and the security barrier, required additional reinforcements. Additionally, forces were prepared for carious scenarios in the sector.

Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force had successfully intercepted a rocket launched from Northren Gaza towards the Gaza communities area in Israel.