IDF closes Zar'it, Shomera, Shetula, Netu'a, and Even Menachem as military zone

The IDF has declared a closed military zone starting Saturday at 8 p.m. in the areas of Zar'it, Shomera, Shetula, Netu'a, and Even Menachem.

This decision comes after a situation assessment, and entry into this zone is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, the Home Front Command's defense instructions have been updated, effective Saturday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 8 p.m. Home Front Commands 12-14.10 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

While still following Norther Command's guidelines, educational activities in the combat line areas, North Golan, and South Golan, can operate, except for some communities in the Jordan Valley Regional Council. Additionally, the communities of Daliyat al-Karmel and Isfiya in the Carmel area will move from partial activity to full activity, with limits on gatherings and services of up to 2,000 people.