IDF urges residents of southern Lebanon to avoid traveling South

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Spokesperson in Arabic Avichai Adraee urged residents of southern Lebanon to avoid traveling towards the South in a post on X/Twitter on Sunday. 

"To the residents of southern Lebanon, we urge you to refrain from traveling south and to return to your homes or olive groves. These are dangerous combat zones," the statement read.  

"We remind you that the war and intensive raids against Hezbollah are still ongoing," Adreaee further emphasized. 



