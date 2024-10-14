US Secretary of Defense Austin to Gallant: ensure the safety of UNIFIL

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated "the importance of ensuring the safety and security of UNIFIL forces and Lebanese Armed Forces," in a call with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday overnight, Austin posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The call was concerning the IDF soldiers killed in a Hezbollah drone attack near Binyamina on Sunday.

I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Oct. 13 to express my condolences for the IDF soldiers killed in a drone attack from Lebanese Hizballah today. I also reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety and security of UNIFIL forces and Lebanese Armed Forces… — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 14, 2024

"I also reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety and security of UNIFIL forces and Lebanese Armed Forces," the post read.