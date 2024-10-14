Jerusalem Post
Iran signals to Israel: Limited response could end round of conflict - KAN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

If the Israeli response to the Iranian ballistic missile attack on October 1 is limited, Iran will consider the round of blows exchanged between the two countries to be closed, KAN reported on Monday afternoon, citing a "behind-the-scenes" message the Islamic Republic allegedly conveyed to Israel.

Russia's Lavrov meets Pope's Ukraine envoy in Moscow
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 04:19 PM
Nine killed in initial toll after Israeli strike in north Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 03:30 PM
One person wounded in strike on Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 03:28 PM
Shrapnel falls in northern Israel, property damage, casualty reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 03:00 PM
Britain adds nine designations under Iran sanctions regime
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 02:38 PM
Israel hits north Lebanon region of Aitou for first time
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 02:28 PM
IDF eliminates Hezbollah Radwan Force commander Muhammad Kamel Naeem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 02:09 PM
Israel Air Force intercepts two drones from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 01:59 PM
Spain urges other EU members to suspend free trade agreement with Israel
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 12:48 PM
German spy chief says Russia will be able to attack NATO by end of decade
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 11:52 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Netanya, central Israeli localities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 11:23 AM
Senior Israeli official: IDF striking everywhere in Lebanon
By ANNA BARSKY
10/14/2024 10:38 AM
Around ten rockets fired from Lebanon at Haifa area, crashes reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 10:14 AM
34-year-old Nazareth man killed in violent incident, police investigate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 08:41 AM
Eight monkeys found dead at Hong Kong zoo, government says
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 07:43 AM