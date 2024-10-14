If the Israeli response to the Iranian ballistic missile attack on October 1 is limited, Iran will consider the round of blows exchanged between the two countries to be closed, KAN reported on Monday afternoon, citing a "behind-the-scenes" message the Islamic Republic allegedly conveyed to Israel.
Iran signals to Israel: Limited response could end round of conflict - KAN
By REUTERS10/14/2024 04:19 PM
By REUTERS10/14/2024 03:30 PM
By REUTERS10/14/2024 02:38 PM
By REUTERS10/14/2024 02:28 PM
By REUTERS10/14/2024 12:48 PM
By REUTERS10/14/2024 11:52 AM
By REUTERS10/14/2024 07:43 AM