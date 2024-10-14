Jerusalem Post
IDF eliminates Hezbollah Radwan Force anti-tank missile commander

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 14, 2024 14:19

An Israeli air force air strike eliminated Hezbollah Radwan Force Anti-tank Missile Unit commander Muhammad Kamel Naeem, the IDF reported on Monday afternoon.

In the early afternoon on Monday, IAF airstrikes hit a number of Hezbollah launchers from which rockets had been fired at northern and central Israel, the military stated.

Air force strike on a Hezbollah launcher from which rockets were fired at central Israel on October 14, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

According to the IDF, Naim was responsible for planning and carrying out numerous attacks, including firing anti-tank missiles at Israeli territory.



