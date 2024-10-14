Jerusalem Post
Nine killed in initial toll after Israeli strike in north Lebanon - report

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 14, 2024 15:53

At least nine people were killed, and one person was injured on Monday in an initial toll following an Israeli air strike on the Christian-majority region of Aitou in north Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said, with state media reporting that the death toll reached 18.

Israel has not attacked that target since the 2006 Lebanon War, according to Maariv, which also cited Lebanese media saying that the house in the region that was attacked was rented by one of the reporters of the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar channel.

