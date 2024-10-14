Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 14, 2024 21:09

Meta Platforms' META.O Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the US on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram as of 1:40 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

At least 12 killed, 33 injured in bus accident in Egypt
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 10:12 PM
Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France, Germany say
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 09:54 PM
IDF tanks cross into Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 06:42 PM
Italian airline ITA cancels flights to Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 05:57 PM
US Embassy in Lebanon strongly encourages citizens to leave the country
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 05:19 PM
Netanyahu to hold security consultation regarding Iran response
By WALLA!
10/14/2024 04:55 PM
Russia and Pakistan start joint tactical drills, TASS says
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 04:54 PM
Russia's Lavrov meets Pope's Ukraine envoy in Moscow
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 04:19 PM
Nine killed in initial toll after Israeli strike in north Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 03:30 PM
One person wounded in strike on Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 03:28 PM
Shrapnel falls in northern Israel, property damage, casualty reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 03:00 PM
Britain adds nine designations under Iran sanctions regime
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 02:38 PM
Israel hits north Lebanon region of Aitou for first time
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 02:28 PM
Iran signals to Israel: Limited response could end round of conflict
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 02:14 PM
IDF eliminates Hezbollah Radwan Force commander Muhammad Kamel Naeem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 02:09 PM