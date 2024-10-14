Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France and Germany say

Israeli attacks on the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, are contrary to international humanitarian law and must stop at once, Italy, Britain, France and Germany said on Monday.

In a joint statement, the four nations reaffirmed "the essential stabilizing role" played by UNIFIL in southern Lebanon, adding that Israel and other parties had to ensure the safety of the peacekeepers at all times.

The UNIFIL mission, which includes hundreds of European soldiers, has said it has repeatedly come under attack from the Israeli military in recent days. Israel has called on the UN to move troops out of the area as it targets Hezbollah forces.