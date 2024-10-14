Jerusalem Post
Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France and Germany say

By REUTERS

Israeli attacks on the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, are contrary to international humanitarian law and must stop at once, Italy, Britain, France and Germany said on Monday.

In a joint statement, the four nations reaffirmed "the essential stabilizing role" played by UNIFIL in southern Lebanon, adding that Israel and other parties had to ensure the safety of the peacekeepers at all times.

The UNIFIL mission, which includes hundreds of European soldiers, has said it has repeatedly come under attack from the Israeli military in recent days. Israel has called on the UN to move troops out of the area as it targets Hezbollah forces.

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users in US- report
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 09:08 PM
IDF tanks cross into Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 06:42 PM
Italian airline ITA cancels flights to Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 05:57 PM
US Embassy in Lebanon strongly encourages citizens to leave the country
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 05:19 PM
Netanyahu to hold security consultation regarding Iran response
By WALLA!
10/14/2024 04:55 PM
Russia and Pakistan start joint tactical drills, TASS says
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 04:54 PM
Russia's Lavrov meets Pope's Ukraine envoy in Moscow
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 04:19 PM
Nine killed in initial toll after Israeli strike in north Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 03:30 PM
One person wounded in strike on Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 03:28 PM
Shrapnel falls in northern Israel, property damage, casualty reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 03:00 PM
Britain adds nine designations under Iran sanctions regime
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 02:38 PM
Israel hits north Lebanon region of Aitou for first time
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 02:28 PM
Iran signals to Israel: Limited response could end round of conflict
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 02:14 PM
IDF eliminates Hezbollah Radwan Force commander Muhammad Kamel Naeem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 02:09 PM
Israel Air Force intercepts two drones from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 01:59 PM