At least 12 killed, 33 injured in bus accident in Egypt, health ministry says

By REUTERS

At least 12 people were killed and 33 injured in Egypt on Monday after a bus overturned on a highway connecting Cairo to the Red Sea coast, the Egyptian health ministry said.

It said in a statement that 28 ambulances were sent to the scene of the accident which took place on Al-Galala highway connecting Cairo to Red Sea coastal towns including Ain Sokhna.

Domestic media including the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reported the accident involved students from Galala university located in Galala city, one of the government's national projects in the Suez governorate.

The privately owned pro-state Sada al-Balad news channel said on its website that initial investigations had concluded the bus driver was speeding and lost control over the vehicle.

