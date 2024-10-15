Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Australia urges citizens to leave Israel citing rising tensions

By REUTERS

Australia has warned its citizens not to travel to Israel and urged Australians there to leave the country while commercial flights remained available, citing the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

"The Australian government has serious concerns the security situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories could deteriorate rapidly," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a post on X late Monday.

There continues to be a high threat of military and terrorist attacks against Israel and Israeli interests across the region, the Australian government's travel advisory said.

Some airlines have reduced and suspended flights to Israel after the escalation in conflict caused airspace closures, the advisory said.

UK's foreign minister, EU's foreign policy chief condemn Iranian attacks
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 12:00 AM
At least 12 killed, 33 injured in bus accident in Egypt
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 10:12 PM
Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France, Germany say
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 09:54 PM
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users in US- report
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 09:08 PM
IDF tanks cross into Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 06:42 PM
Italian airline ITA cancels flights to Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 05:57 PM
US Embassy in Lebanon strongly encourages citizens to leave the country
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 05:19 PM
Netanyahu to hold security consultation regarding Iran response
By WALLA!
10/14/2024 04:55 PM
Russia and Pakistan start joint tactical drills, TASS says
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 04:54 PM
Russia's Lavrov meets Pope's Ukraine envoy in Moscow
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 04:19 PM
Nine killed in initial toll after Israeli strike in north Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 03:30 PM
One person wounded in strike on Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 03:28 PM
Shrapnel falls in northern Israel, property damage, casualty reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 03:00 PM
Britain adds nine designations under Iran sanctions regime
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 02:38 PM
Israel hits north Lebanon region of Aitou for first time
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 02:28 PM